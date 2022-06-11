Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) CFO Dale Gibbons Buys 2,000 Shares

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WAL stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $124.93.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 406.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $4,336,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 232,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,226,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 89,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.