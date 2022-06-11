Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 331.0% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 413,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,546 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,955,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 268,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 193,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.11. 28,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,373. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

