WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $57.67.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. WestRock’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

