Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.59

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.59 and traded as high as C$34.59. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$34.12, with a volume of 123,984 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.63.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$88.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5304461 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

