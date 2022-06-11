Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF by 77.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

NYSEARCA:ESGN opened at $25.05 on Friday. Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

