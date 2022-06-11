Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $838,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.36. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.