Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $79,000 in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INMB shares. B. Riley cut INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on INmune Bio from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 23.89 and a quick ratio of 23.89. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Moss acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $48,279.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,244,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,961.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $40,383.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,520,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,674.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

