Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.48.

ABNB stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.74 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 729,934 shares of company stock worth $117,205,850. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

