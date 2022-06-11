Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,677,000 after acquiring an additional 398,807 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,257,000 after acquiring an additional 242,571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 337,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after acquiring an additional 173,025 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $83.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $106.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average of $95.77.

