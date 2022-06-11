WHALE (WHALE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.03 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00007227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $16.68 million and $2.03 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00345297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028491 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00435633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

