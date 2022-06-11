Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Short Interest Update

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the May 15th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. 317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,212. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,646,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,978,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,517,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,468,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

