WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.50% of WNS worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $71.64 on Friday. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.