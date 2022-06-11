Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $271.73 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $275.04 or 0.00967589 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00347964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00030213 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00444082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,053,987 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

