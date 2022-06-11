Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,393,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,592,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 488,131 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,818,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,506,000 after acquiring an additional 113,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. Xencor has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

