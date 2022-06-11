Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Position Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Xerox worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,125,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,428,000 after purchasing an additional 138,065 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,813,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Xerox by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,459,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,611,000 after buying an additional 245,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 72,693 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,567,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE XRX opened at $17.83 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 783,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at $587,992,041.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,373.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

