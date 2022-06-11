xSigma Tops 1-Day Volume of $382.00 (SIG)

xSigma (SIG) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, xSigma has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One xSigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. xSigma has a market cap of $147,973.22 and $382.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xSigma alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001753 BTC.

xSigma Coin Profile

xSigma (SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 15,048,307 coins and its circulating supply is 10,327,453 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

xSigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xSigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xSigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xSigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.