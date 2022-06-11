Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YARIY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $475.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.90. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.4046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

