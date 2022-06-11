yAxis (YAXIS) Market Cap Tops $57,028.43

yAxis (YAXIS) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. yAxis has a total market cap of $57,028.43 and $696.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded 65.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00349205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00032248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.58 or 0.00449079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

