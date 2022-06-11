YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.86-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

YETI stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,866. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. YETI has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen cut their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,133,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

