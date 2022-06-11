Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.30 million-$403.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.12 million. Yext also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Yext stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $105,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,875 shares of company stock worth $420,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Yext by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Yext by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

