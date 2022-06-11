Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.12)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $399.3-$403.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.12 million. Yext also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.06)-$(0.05) EPS.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,902. The firm has a market cap of $738.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $42,177.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,875 shares of company stock worth $420,298. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Yext by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

