Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) Insider Purchases £115,831.60 in Stock

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Rating) insider Paul Rawson purchased 60,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £115,831.60 ($145,152.38).

Shares of Yü Group stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.51) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £33.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.69. Yü Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 186.05 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 339 ($4.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 235.06.

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. It also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights and advice services.

