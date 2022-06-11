Zacks: Analysts Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $786.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) to report sales of $786.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $772.00 million to $802.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $749.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. 1,588,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,889. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

