Zacks Investment Management Buys New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $303.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.02 and a 200-day moving average of $412.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.76. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.38.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

