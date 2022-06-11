Zacks Investment Management Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

