Zacks Investment Management Has $12.32 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.13% of Tetra Tech worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $129.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.92.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.