Zacks Investment Management Has $14.84 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $157.78 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $157.68 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.11 and its 200 day moving average is $177.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

