Zacks Investment Management Has $25.38 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645,650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $25,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,028,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,359,000 after purchasing an additional 137,936 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 36,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,617 shares of company stock valued at $786,480 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

