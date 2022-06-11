Zacks Investment Management Has $8.54 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,872 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.09% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after buying an additional 2,174,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after buying an additional 927,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,308.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 553,600 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,684,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after buying an additional 322,049 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

