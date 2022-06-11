Zacks Investment Management Purchases 35,858 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 217.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,858 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.03. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.66 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

