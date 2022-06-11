Zacks Investment Management Raises Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $16,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $38,638,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

