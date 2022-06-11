Zacks Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.80.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP stock opened at $251.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.98.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

