Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $502.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 160.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $305.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $304.10 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

