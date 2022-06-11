Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.02 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. FBN Securities decreased their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.26.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $153.61 on Friday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,977 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3,171.7% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after buying an additional 82,972 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $556,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

