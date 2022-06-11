Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$239.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.65 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ZUMZ. TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 44.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.