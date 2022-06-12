1,035 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Humana by 13.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,355,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Humana by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 24,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.51.

HUM opened at $444.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $445.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $472.68. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

