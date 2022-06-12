10,456 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 147,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,738,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,736,000 after buying an additional 86,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.09 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

