10,960 Shares in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Acquired by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOTZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04.

