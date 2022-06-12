124,727 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Inc.

Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cassaday & Co Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.67 and a 200 day moving average of $157.53. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.81 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

