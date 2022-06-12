16,438 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 753,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $110,774,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.79.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 43.57%.
About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
