1,698 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after buying an additional 1,172,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after buying an additional 682,119 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,465,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 616.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 292,963 shares during the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,141 shares of company stock worth $344,254. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

