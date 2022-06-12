1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 78,095 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227,164 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,095 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.50% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $65,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after buying an additional 462,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after buying an additional 66,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 132,942 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.