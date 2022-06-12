1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 940,227 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,411,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940,227 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Cenovus Energy worth $90,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,598,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,320,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 2.48. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

