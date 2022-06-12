1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 6,437,634 Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,437,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.97.

TCN opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

