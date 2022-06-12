1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 33,516.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951,677 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Marvell Technology worth $170,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after buying an additional 365,469 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,999,000 after buying an additional 545,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of -87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.34%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.12.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,216 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,753 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

