1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 627,793 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 184.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,793 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $59,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $47.71 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.