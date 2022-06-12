1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 96,920 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,920 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $78,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,476,000 after buying an additional 150,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,623,000 after purchasing an additional 80,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,988,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,241 shares of company stock valued at $32,174,289 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $305.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

