1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $163.37 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $163,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $473.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.73. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

