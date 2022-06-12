1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Illinois Tool Works worth $143,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $196.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.25 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

