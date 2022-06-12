1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of W. R. Berkley worth $85,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 34.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 37.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

